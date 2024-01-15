15-year-old girl commits suicide after father scolds her for ‘playing on phone’

A 15-year-old girl, student of class X, allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone.

The incident took place in Kota city in Indian State of Rajasthan, when the 15-year-old girl – identified as Kripanshi – committed suicide by hanging herself in her home after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone.

SHO Jitendra Singh said that after her father rebuked her for playing on the phone and asked her to devote more time to her studies, Kripanshi locked herself in her room and died by suicide.

Her grandmother fainted after seeing the girl, Singh added.

According to the police, at around 8 pm, when her family members called her for dinner but received no response, they broke the door open and found Kripanshi’s body.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, the police added.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday morning and a case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC, the SHO said.