Girl commits suicide after parents deny permission for New Year photoshoot

In a shocking incident that made rounds on social media, a girl committed suicide after her parents denied permission for New Year photoshoot.

The 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru after her parents denied her permission to do a New Year’s Eve photoshoot at a mall, police said.

Varshini, a BBA student and resident of Sudhamanagar in Bengaluru, was found dead by her parents on Sunday morning, according to the police.

A police officer said that Varshini had completed a photography course and asked her parents for permission to do a photo shoot at a mall on New Year’s Eve. After the parents refused her permission, she went to her room and allegedly took the extreme step.

“We have not got any suicide note but are going through her mobile phone to see if she had messaged anyone before the incident,” the officer added.

DCP (central) Shekar HT told the media that Varshini’s father had filed a police complaint and that her body had been handed over to the family after a postmortem. An investigation is underway, he added.