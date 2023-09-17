Girl dies as two men pull dupatta and biker runs over her

In a shocking incident, a young girl died when two miscreants pulled her dupatta, causing her to fall from her bicycle, and another motorcyclist ran over her in India.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district on Friday.

A video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera, showed that the girl lost control of her bicycle and fell immediately after her dupatta was pulled. She was then run over by a bike being driven by one of the miscreants.

The girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

A complaint was lodged with the local police station, wherein it was stated that the girl was returning home at around 3.30 pm when she was harassed by three men. In the FIR, the girl’s father said that two men– Shahnawaz and Arbaaz– tried to harass his daughter and pulled her dupatta. When she fell down, another man, identified as Faisal, ran her over with his bike.

Senior Police Officer Sanjay Kumar Rai said, “A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. The accused individuals, who were named in the complaint, have been arrested.”

“Further actions will be taken based on the evidence collected,” the police added.