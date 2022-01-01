11-year-old girl dies after falling from building in Karachi

KARACHI: A 11-year-old girl died after reportedly falling from balcony of the apartment in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, eleven-year-old Qandeel reportedly fell while cleaning an apartment as there were no grills on the apartment’s balcony.

The rescue teams shifted the body to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

In a similar incident reported in 2020, a 19-year-old girl reportedly died after a fatal fall from a Metroville apartment building.

The deceased was a nursing student in a private hospital who according to the police was standing on the balcony of her apartment.

Police said the 19-year-old was an epilepsy patient and according to the preliminary investigations her fall was catalyzed due to an epileptic seizure on the spot.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!