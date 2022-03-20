Girl escapes from captivity after being ‘abducted from Karachi’

KARACHI: A girl allegedly abducted from Karachi was able to deceive her captors and runaway in Sadiqabad, a bordering area of Punjab province with Sindh, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the girl was being abducted from Karachi’s Saddar area and was taken to Punjab in a vehicle when she found an opportunity near Sadiqabad to run away from her captors.

A CCTV footage of the entire episode showed the girl running away from her captors as a car chased her.

The local police reacted to the reports and took custody of the girl, who in her initial statement said that she was a resident of Karachi’s Saddar area. The police said that they were trying to approach the relatives of the girl in order to get further clarity on the matter.

Reports of girls being abducted are received from parts of the country and recently, the Supreme Court (SC) has expressed resentment over police inaction on girls’ abduction cases during the hearing of the Sobia Batool kidnapping case.

During the hearing, the SC was told that 151 abducted girls have been recovered from Sargodha by police. The DPO Sargodha told the court that the girls were kidnapped for sexual crimes.

The court declared the girls’ abductions a failure of the Punjab police department. The Supreme Court judge remarked that the abducted girls could be recovered in a short period but police failed to recover them for a long time. The court observed that there is a need to improve Punjab police performance.

Comments