Girl falls into open manhole in Lahore, video surfaces

LAHORE: A school-going girl fell into an open manhole in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area while walking with her mother, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Mahmood Boti Shah Goharabad neighborhood of Baghbanpura. Fortunately for the young girl, the manhole was not deep.

Local residents acting on a self-help basis quickly rescued her from the pit.

Following the incident, the Minister for Housing took notice of the situation and ordered the immediate arrest of the contractor responsible.

He also directed the administration to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the contractor and ordered the immediate covering of all remaining open manholes in the area.