VIDEO: Girl gets head stuck in ceiling like a horror movie scene

A girl has left her parents in hysterics when they found an eerie “hairball” poking through the ceiling like in a scene from a horror movie.

The curious child found a hole in the first-floor living room of their house in Puding county in southwest China’s Guizhou province. The hole had been left for a vent installation of an extraction fan.

The girl had no idea that the fan was to be put there and decided to put her head inside it. As soon as she peeped through the hole, she realised that her head got stuck in it.

The parents had to call firefighters to rescue their daughter. When the fire crew reached the house, they found a “scary” head covered in long hair hanging upside down through the ceiling.

A firefighter tried to push the girl’s head upward as his colleagues held her upside down on the first floor but in vain.

They also tried using pliers to expand the opening but their attempts to free the girl were unsuccessful.

The fire crew finally applied vegetable oil on the girl’s head and were able to get her out.

A video of the rescue efforts has gone viral on social media and netizens are saying that it looks like horror movie scene.