Girl dies after jumping from moving chairlift in Bagh, Azad Kashmir

BAGH: A female college student died on Wednesday after allegedly jumping from a moving chairlift in the Central Bagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

According to initial reports, the girl, a second-year student, sustained fatal injuries after she jumped from the chairlift. Local residents attempted to rescue her, but she died on the spot.

Police said that preliminary evidence suggests the incident may be a case of suicide. However, a detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

The Bagh Police reached the scene, took the body into custody, and initiated further legal and medical procedures.

Earlier, a female doctor went missing after allegedly jumping into a nullah in Karachi’s Scout Colony in an apparent suicide attempt, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Mubina Town Police Station late Sunday night. According to police, the woman was identified as Dr. Mishal, and some eyewitnesses reported the incident.

Initial investigations suggest that Dr. Mishal was distressed due to domestic issues. Police said she had a dispute with her husband, who reportedly wanted to do a second marriage. Rescue teams have been carrying out search operations, but her body has not yet been recovered.