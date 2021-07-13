Girl raped in Lahore after being lured for marriage

JHELUM: A girl was raped in Lahore after she was allegedly lured by a person for marriage, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The police while detailing the entire episode said that the girl was lured by a suspect named Daniyal for marriage and later raped her.

The medical examination has proved rape allegations, they said adding that the suspect has been arrested and has also confessed to his role in the entire episode.

“I befriended Daniyal three years back and recently he sent his vehicle to carry me to Lahore after we decided to marry each other,” the girl said in her statement before police and added that she was later sexually assaulted by him with the latter refusing to marry her.

In February 2021, a police investigative team recovered a girl from Hyderabad originally abducted from Karachi’s Orangi Town area after her brother married out of love the sister of the alleged abductor.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation of West Abid Hussain said their team raided the spot and could detain one of the suspects as well.

Read More: MAN ATTACKS COUSIN WITH KNIFE, PUSHES HER OUT OF CAR FOR REFUSING MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

The 16-year-old’s abduction was reported at Orangi Town Police Station and the police claimed a man named Mannan abducted her and subjected her to physical and sexual abuses.

The brother of the victim had married out of choice the sister of Mannan and in a bid to avenge the marriage, the accused kidnapped the minor and raped her.