WATCH: Young girl rescued after getting trapped in dressing room

A 14-year-old girl who got trapped inside a clothing store dressing room that used to be a bank vault was rescued by firefighters after breaking through the wall.

The incident occurred in New York when the teenager became trapped inside the dressing room at clothing store Kate & Hale in Port Jefferson Village.

The teenager, Smithtown resident Giavanna Diesso, said she had been shopping with her family when her 7-year-old brother pushed the propped steel vault door that leads to the changing area closed with her on the other side.

Giavanna, her family, and the store’s employees soon discovered the door would not reopen.

Danielle Diesso, the girl’s mother, called 911.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Erland of the Port Jefferson Fire Department said the first order of business was making sure the teenager did not run out of breathable air.

“Once we identified there was a vent entering, then we stepped back and we took a role in determining whether we’re going to go through the door or the wall,” he said adding that they ended up using the wall.

It took them about 90 minutes to break through the wall and free Giavanna, who was not injured.