Girl scooterist robbed in broad daylight in Lahore

LAHORE: A girl riding a scooter was robbed by an unidentified motorcyclist in Lahore’s Nawab Town area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to reports, the woman was intercepted by a masked suspect who snatched her mobile phone at gunpoint. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the assailant looting the victim and fleeing on a motorcycle after committing the robbery.

The footage also shows the girl putting up resistance and attempting to stop the suspect. Despite her efforts and a brief scuffle, the attacker managed to escape at high speed.

Police said they have taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation. A case has been registered against the unidentified suspect on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The incident has sparked concern among residents of the area, with many expressing fear over rising street crime.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took notice of the incident and directed Lahore police to arrest the suspect within eight hours.

In a statement, she termed the incident “deeply distressing” and said that crimes against women are unacceptable. She emphasized that the protection of women remains a top priority and directed authorities to take effective measures to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety.

Last year, two under-custody dacoits accused of snatching gold earrings from a woman were killed during a police encounter in Lahore.

Crime Control Department (CCD) said a police team was transporting the suspects to the Manawan area for recovery of stolen items when their accomplices allegedly opened fire on the police vehicle.

During the ensuing exchange of gunfire, both accused sustained critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. Officials said the suspects were involved in a previous incident in Ghaziabad, Lahore, where gold earrings were snatched from an elderly woman.