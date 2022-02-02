Girl seeks Rs10mn from beauty salon after hair extension goes wrong

LAHORE: A girl has approached a consumer court against a beauty salon in Lahore for payment of Rs10 million in damages after her hair got spoiled owing to the extension added to it, ARY NEWS reported.

The case has been filed in a consumer court against a beauty salon on the complaint of a girl, who said that she went to the parlour for a beauty treatment.

“I got an extension in my hair from the parlour before attending a marriage ceremony,” she said and added that after trying to get rid of the extension, it got stuck in the hair and spoiled them completely.

She blamed the ill-trained staff at the beauty salon and the poor-quality material used by them that led to damages to her hair.

The consumer court after hearing the initial argument admitted her plea and sought a reply from the salon in this regard.

The consumer courts have previously been approached by people over similar issues as recently a man approached a consumer court seeking action against a shop owner for allegedly selling his wife a pair of poor quality shoes.

The applicant stated before the court that his wife purchased a new pair of shoes for Rs1,600 from a shop at Tariq Road. One of the pair split into two pieces in a matter of few days, he said, adding the shoes were his wife’s favourite ones.

He said he complained to the shop owner but he didn’t listen to him, requesting the court to order action against him. He further demanded that the court impose a heavy fine on him for selling low-quality shoes.

