Viral video: Girl smacked in face by seagull on amusement park ride

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a girl was smacked in the face by a seagull while she was on a slingshot ride in an amusement park in New Jersey.

The incident took place at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Waterpark on July 6 when two girls took the seats on a slingshot ride which was launched in the air at the speed of 120 km/h.

When the thrill of the ride gets started, a seagull suddenly landed on one teenager’s face named Kiley Holman, 13, who was joining the ride with 41-year-old Georgia Reed celebrating her birthday on the day, according to Fox 29 News.

Reed was completely oblivious regarding the seagull hit in the face of her fellow.

However, Kiley Holman managed to pull the bird off her face immediately and they ended the ride safely.

The girl told the media that she knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me. She added that she waited for it to spin over and then she grabbed it and threw if off.