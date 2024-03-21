Girl stages own kidnapping to extort millions from father

An investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a 21-year-old student enrolled in a coaching institute in Kota, Rajasthan, has revealed that the girl staged her own abduction to extort money from her father.

The inquiry began after the father reported Indian police about receiving a ransom photo of his daughter’s bound hands and feet, along with a demand for Rs 3 million. “In the investigation so far, evidence shows that no crime has been committed against the girl and no kidnapping has taken place. From the evidence found so far, the incident appears to be false,” Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan told Indian media.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the girl – along with two friends – had been residing in Indore, around 400 kilometers away from her parents’ home. Upon tracing one of these friends, it was revealed that the girl and her friend wanted to study abroad. Unable to pursue education in India, the girl sought financial assistance for overseas studies. It was further disclosed that the girl had not been in Kota for the past 6-7 months and had not enrolled in any coaching institute or hostel within the city.

According to police reports, the girl’s mother had enrolled her in a coaching institute on August 3, where she stayed until August 5, before departing for Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In an attempt to maintain the illusion that she was still studying at the institute, the girl sent messages regarding her test performances from a different phone number.

The situation took a drastic turn when the girl orchestrated her own kidnapping. Collaborating with her friend, they staged photographs depicting her hands and feet bound at their Indore residence, which were then forwarded to her father along with the ransom demand of Rs 3 million.

Expressing concern over the situation, police spokesperson Duhan appealed for the girl’s safe return home and urged her to seek assistance from the nearest police station.