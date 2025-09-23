Masked kidnapper abducts girl after tricking grandfather in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A seven-year-old girl was abducted outside a private hospital in Rawalpindi after a masked kidnapper tricked her grandfather, police said on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the suspect engaged the child’s grandfather in conversation and sent him to a nearby medical store. While he was away, the kidnapper, wearing a mask, fled the scene with the girl.

Police said the child had accompanied her grandfather to the hospital for her mother’s treatment. The family, which hails from Adiala Road, had arrived at the hospital in a rickshaw.

Taking notice of the incident, the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) directed immediate measures for the girl’s safe recovery. Police added that CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify and trace the suspect.

Earlier, a six-month-old baby girl was abducted from Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in Sialkot, with CCTV footage exposing the unfortunate incident.

According to police, the CCTV footage clearly shows an unidentified woman carrying the baby inside the ward and later walking out of the hospital with her. The child, named Maira, had been admitted to the hospital for the past four days.

The baby’s mother revealed that the suspected kidnapper, believed to be around 22 years old, had stayed inside the ward for nearly five hours before taking the child. She further stated that the woman disguised herself as a CCD officer to mislead attendants.

Police confirmed that CCTV cameras of the hospital, along with Safe City surveillance footage, are being thoroughly examined to trace the abductor.

In a similar incident, Lahore police released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the kidnapping of a newborn child from Lahore General Hospital’s nursery.

The footage reveals two burqa-clad women abducting the infant, concealing the child in their attire. The kidnappers were seen fleeing the scene in a rickshaw outside the Lahore General Hospital