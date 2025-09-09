Girl, toddler lose their lives, 14 rescued in flood-related mishaps in Punjab

Liaqutpur/ Jalalpur Pir Wala: The Second boat in the day overturned in flood waters in Liaqutpur, while a toddler drowned in the mishap, whereas 13 were rescued. On the other hand, four people drowned in Basti Khalilabad in Jalalpur Pir Wala.

The boat carrying flood-affected people was overturned near a Tauheed Basti of Bait Bakhshu Bhatar, resulting in the drowning of 14 people in the floodwater.

However, 13 people were rescued while a nine-month-old toddler lost his life after drowning. The search to recover the body of the toddler is underway.

The sailors of the private boat were transporting the flood-affected people from Bait Bakhshu Bhatar to Kothal Hamza when the boat met with an accident.

The local people rescued the 13 people on their own.

In the second mishap, the four people drowned in the flood water in Basti Khalilabad, located in Jalalpur Pir Wala, while the heirs rescued one person and also lifted a body of a 15-year-old girl from the flood water.

On the other hand, the search for the remaining two is underway.

The heirs complained that they had been calling the Rescue 1122 for seven hours, but despite making several calls, no rescue team reached the area.