Girls behind robbery that killed two teenagers in Karachi

KARACHI: A report has revealed the shocking details regarding a police encounter in Oragni Town’s Pirabad area in which two alleged dacoits were killed, ARY News reported.

Karachi police on December 3 claimed the killing of two dacoits Bilawal and Naqqash during a robbery at the house of a man identified as Mubarak Shah in Orangi Town.

However, relatives of the dacoits protested, saying that the boys were innocent. They alleged the police killed both boys in a fake encounter.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the robbery plan was hatched by three girls, including the niece of the house owner, a home tutor, and her sister in the house located in Orangi Town.

According to the inquiry, Sabira, Mubarak Shah’s niece, devised the plan with Munnaza, who used to tutor Shah’s kids, and her sister Laiba.

“Laiba persuaded her boyfriend Bilawal to commit the robbery, who along with his friend Naqqash entered Mubarak Shah’s house disguised as women in burqas,” the report said.

But things went wrong when a shopkeeper nearby became suspicious, noticing their unusual footwear. He immediately informed the house owner and police, leading to the death of both boys in the encounter.

The inquiry team has raised serious doubts over the encounter as it found several loopholes in the police narrative and the evidence.

While the raiding police party initially claimed that 19 bullets were fired—16 by police and three by the suspects—no evidence supported this in the narrow space of the incident.

Additionally, the police claimed a girl was held hostage by the robbers on the roof, but video evidence refuted the claim.

The investigation uncovered a web of connections among the accused, finding that Bilawal had been in a relationship with Laiba for three years and also suffering from financial problems.

During the investigation, Laiba confessed to giving two burqas to Bilawal, allegedly for making TikTok videos, which were later used in the robbery.

Laiba’s sister Munnza, who taught the children of Mubarak Shah’s brother, was in frequent contact with Bilawal and Sabira before the incident.

According to the report, before the incident, Munza and Bilawal exchanged calls several times. Both Munza and Laiba attempted to hide their phones and delete data.

The third girl involved is Mubarak Shah’s niece, Sabra, who lives in the same building. Constant communication between the three girls and deceased Bilawal further implicated the trio in planning the robbery.

Meanwhile, the inquiry committee recommended forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a deeper probe into the alleged Orangi encounter.