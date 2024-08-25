10-year-old girl’s body found from garbage dump in Karachi

KARACHI: A body of 10-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

As per details, the body of a girl was found from a garbage dump in Lucky Star area of Saddar, Karachi. The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

The identify of the girl could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

On July 3, the first case was lodged by the police after the recovery of an unclaimed newborn body in Karachi.

The first case of an unclaimed newborn’s body was registered in Sindh following the strict orders of the inspector general (IG).

Police recovered a body of a newborn baby from a garbage corner in the Ittehad Town area. The officials of the Ittehad Town police station lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for secretly disposing of a newborn’s body in the garbage.