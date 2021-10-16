Balochistan govt announces girls cadet college in Turbat   

QUETTA: Balochistan government has announced to establish a girls cadet college in Turbat as classes in the educational institution would begin from 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the establishment of the cadet college in Turbat, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that a grant-in-aid has also been approved for the cadet college to make it operational as soon as possible.

The chief minister also approved recruitment on 130 slots for the college and said that classes in it would begin from 2022.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently performed the groundbreaking for the construction of Cadet College Awaran at Jhao.

Cadet College Awaran will initially be for 800 cadets with plans to enhance its capacity subsequently. The college would have hostel facilities for 300 cadets and faculty, and will be constructed by Pakistan army engineers and will be completed within two years.

Separately, in a major financial relief to parents, cadet colleges in Balochistan have slashed tuition fees by 40 percent.

According to a declaration issued by the directorate of colleges and higher education Balochistan, the tuition fee of cadet residential colleges has been reduced by 40 percent.

Under the new fee structure of the colleges, half-yearly fee for regular students have been reduced to Rs30,000 while the students of self-finance will pay Rs120,000 for the same period.

The six-month tuition fee for regular students of residential colleges has been slashed to Rs32,500 while the students of self-finance will pay Rs 47,500, read the statement.

