Gisele Bündchen was among the mothers honored by ex-husband Tom Brady as the retired NFL star celebrated Mother’s Day with a touching social media tribute.

On Sunday, May 10, the 48-year-old athlete shared a series of family photos on his Instagram Stories dedicated to the important women in his life, including Bündchen and actress Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his eldest son, Jack.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Brady wrote alongside a photo showing Gisele Bündchen kissing Jack, 18, while Moynahan smiled beside them.

In another image, Bündchen was seen relaxing in bed with Jack and her two children with Brady, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world…,” Brady captioned the family snapshot.

The former quarterback also paid tribute to his mother, Galynn Brady, sharing a photo of her cuddling Vivian on the couch.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the world,” Brady wrote. “This picture perfectly sums up who you are Mom.”

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006, and share one son together.. He then married to Gisele Bündchen in 2009 but the two parted ways after 13 years of marriage in 2022. Despite their split, the former couple have continued to publicly support one another while co-parenting their children