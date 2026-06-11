Gisele Bündchen revisits Boston memories with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen remembered her “quieter life” with ex-husband Tom Brady.

In an interview with W magazine, published on Wednesday, Bündchen said, “I had moved to Boston and was living a much quieter life”.

She continued, “Earlier in my career, everything was about achievement and saying yes to every opportunity. Over time, I began to understand the importance of finding balance.”

Gisele added, “My spiritual practice helped me become more present and more connected to myself. Instead of focusing on external expectations, I started paying attention to how I felt internally, which changed everything, not only my work, but also the way I experienced life”.

For those unversed, Gisele and Tom were married from 2009 to 2022. The exes share two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

Two years before their 2022 split, the supermodel and the NFL player relocated to Florida after Tom left the New England Patriots to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time, Gisele expressed her love for Boston on social media.

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there, and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime,” she penned on Instagram.

“I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons, and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you,” added Gisele.