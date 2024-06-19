Give KP its outstanding money, CM Gandapur to PM

PESHAWAR: “I am telling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the last time to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its due money,” Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, KP chief minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the province’s support over the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loan package.

“Firstly, I want the money of the province to be paid to us, if not paid, we will inform the IMF that they are getting money in our name but don’t pay it to us,” KP CM said.

He said, “It is my warning to the prime minister that you are forcing us to push your government out of power”. “I know, how to expel you out of power. You could not bear it. No one could prevent us from taking our due rights,” he declared.

He said it is responsibility of the federal government to end the power load shedding. “We will shut down the national grid if an uninterrupted power supply was not assured to us,” he warned.

“The assembly members should go to grid stations personally and restore the power supply in the areas where a load shedding of 12 hours being implemented,” he added.