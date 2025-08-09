Glacial lake flooding wreaks havoc in Hunza, several houses damage

HUNZA: Flooding caused by outburst of the Shispar Glacial Lake in Hunza has wreaked havoc in Gilgit Baltistan region, intensifying land erosion and evacuations from several parts of the region.

The water level in Hunza River increased and the land erosion by the river water affected several areas.

Scores of houses damaged, and several acres of land submerged in Hassanabad village of Hunza owing to the flooding. Citizens facing severe infrastructure damage required urgent relief.

Officials have said that the glacier is melting rapidly due to an ongoing heatwave. Surging water damaging homes and infrastructure.

A landslide during repair work of the Ferry Meadows track in Gilgti left two persons dead and two others injured.

A spokesman of Gilgit Baltistan government has said that the recent flooding has claimed 15 lives.

The rehabilitation work of the Karakoram Highway has been underway, which was closed due to the river erosion.