Glacier burst creates artificial lake in Ghizer, GB

CHILAS: The flow of the River Ghizer resumed on Friday after remaining blocked for nearly eight hours when a glacier burst created an artificial lake in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer district.

The glacier outburst occurred near Tali Das and Rawshan villages in Gupis Valley, causing widespread destruction downstream.

Several houses were destroyed, while medical assistance is being provided to affected families.

Rescue 1122 reported that at least 200 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas and shifted to Yangal and Samal villages of Gupis Tehsil.

Social media reports said a local shepherd alerted residents about the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), helping save many lives.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed heavy financial losses and warned that nearby villages remain at risk, as the glacier burst had blocked the river’s flow, forming a lake. He noted that timely alerts from police and local volunteers prevented casualties.

Chief Minister GB Haji Gulbar Khan took notice of the situation and ordered immediate relief measures, directing officials to seek Pak Army’s assistance if required.

Rescue 1122 and GBDMA teams remain on site, continuing relief operations. Police officials said the blocked water has begun to gradually pass through the natural barrier but warned that a sudden breach could inundate downstream settlements.