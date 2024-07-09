Gladiator 2 trailer: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal face off in epic battle

Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2” starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

The sequel to the original movie will hit theaters on November 22, seeing Mescal and Pascal face off in an epic battle, Variety reported.

The trailer shows Mescal recalling the day Maximus (played by Russell Crowe in original movie) took his revenge from the Roman emperor played by Joaquin Phoenix

“Remember Lucius, the war will consume you,” a voice-over warns at one point in the trailer as swords are brandished to prepare for brutal gladiator duels.

Apart from Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen are also playing key role in director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to his 2000 epic Gladiator.

It is pertinent to mention that the original movie collected five Oscars, including best picture.

Set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome, Gladiator II tells the story of Lucius (Mescal).

The movie will see Lucius getting inspiration from Maximus to compete as a gladiator.

During an earlier event Scott said that the new film would surpass the original movie for its incredible filming.

“It is possibly even more extraordinary than the first,” he added.

Hollywood rising actor Paul Mescal shot to fame for his role in series “Normal People.” He later appeared in acclaimed features such as “Aftersun”, “All of Us Strangers” and “Foe”.