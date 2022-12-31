‘Glass Onion’ becomes one of Netflix’s biggest film debuts

Hollywood film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘ became one of Netflix’s biggest debut with 82.1 million hours of viewership during the Christmas weekend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It means that 35 million households were streaming the film, which arrived on Netflix after a brief run in the cinemas, per day. It is one of the biggest debuts of the year behind ‘The Gray Man‘ (88.6 million).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@knivesout)

It is pertinent to mention the original ‘Knives Out‘ film was a commercial and critical success. Netflix signed a $450 million deal with Lionsgate for getting the rights to its two sequels with ‘Glass Onion‘ being the first.

Related – ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘ is worth investigating

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘ tells the story of Detective Benoit Blanc who reaches a to investigate a murder case at a Greek private island during the getaway of billionaire Miles Bron with his friends.

The film also features prolific actors in the supporting cast with the likes of Serena Williams, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Noah Segan and Ethan Hawke.

Moreover, The third season of the web show “Emily In Paris” did well with 117.6 million hours of viewership close to the same windows

Comments