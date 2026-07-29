Glen Hansard: Oscar-winning musician dies in motorcycle crash

The Frames’ frontman and Oscar-winning lyricist, Glen Hansard, has passed away at the age of 56 following a motorcycle accident in his native Dublin.

Reports state that Hansard was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Lower Road in Lucan, west Dublin. The incident was reported to emergency services just before 4:30 a.m. local time. As the investigation into the circumstances of the accident continues, police have appealed for witnesses. No additional details regarding the incident have been made public.

Hansard won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 2007 independent musical film Once, bringing widespread recognition to his talents in both film and music. The global hit movie is still regarded as one of the defining moments of his career, helping bring his songwriting to a worldwide audience.

Glen Hansard, who was born in Dublin in 1970, started out as a street busker before becoming the lead vocalist and frontman for the Irish rock band The Frames. Through decades of recording and performing, the group gained a devoted fanbase and became one of Ireland’s most prominent alternative rock acts. In addition to his musical career, Glen Hansard played Outspan Foster in the 1991 film The Commitments.