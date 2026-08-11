Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are continuing to fuel romance rumors after the two actors were spotted enjoying a romantic outing together in Paris.

Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, were photographed walking through the streets of the French capital on Monday, August 10. The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate as they explored the City of Light together.

The actors coordinated their looks for the outing, both wearing blue baseball caps and dark sunglasses. Powell kept his outfit casual in a neutral-colored T-shirt paired with green pants, while Randolph opted for a white spaghetti-strap top and jeans.

The couple was also seen holding hands during their stroll, adding to the public displays of affection that have marked their increasingly high-profile relationship.

Powell and Randolph were first linked in November after they were spotted dancing together in Powell’s hometown of Austin, Texas. Since then, the pair has been photographed together on multiple occasions, including outings in Miami and New York City.

In June, Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph were seen sharing a kiss during an outing in New York, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

They have also attended several events together, including an F1 movie event in Los Angeles in December and an outing following the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Powell recently starred in How to Make a Killing and lent his voice to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. He also has several projects in the pipeline, including The Comeback King, The Great Beyond and an upcoming biopic about baseball legend Lou Gehrig.

Randolph, meanwhile, appeared in Scream 7 and is set to star in the upcoming thriller Chasing Nightmares.