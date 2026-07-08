Glen Powell has officially confirmed his romance with actress Michelle Randolph!

The Anyone But You star gave fans a glimpse into his Independence Day celebrations by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday. Among the snapshots was a black-and-white image of Powell and Randolph sharing an intimate moment.

Powell kept the caption simple, writing, “Hell of a Fourth,” while letting the photos speak for themselves.

The post also featured several candid moments of Randolph enjoying the holiday festivities. In one image, she was seen dancing at a packed bar with a DJ, while other photos captured the couple spending time with friends during a lakeside celebration.

Glen Powell embraced the patriotic spirit for the occasion, wearing American flag-print shorts, a white T-shirt, a backwards cap and red, white and blue sunglasses. The festivities included outdoor games, inflatable water slides, volleyball, golf and beer pong before the group wrapped up the evening with music and dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell)

The actor also showcased bags of Smash Kitchen chips, the organic food brand he co-founded, as part of the holiday spread.

Romance rumors surrounding Powell and Randolph first surfaced in November last year after they were spotted dancing together at the iconic Broken Spoke honky-tonk bar in Austin, Texas. Since then, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Their latest Instagram appearance, however, appears to put any speculation to rest, with the kiss photo serving as the couple’s first public confirmation of their relationship.

While neither Powell nor Randolph has publicly commented on their romance, the actor’s Fourth of July post has delighted fans, who quickly flooded social media with reactions to the pair’s long-awaited Instagram official moment.