Glen Powell Joins 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Glen Powell is blasting off into the Nintendo universe. The Top Gun: Maverick star has officially been cast to voice iconic space pilot Fox McCloud in the highly anticipated The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, marking a major crossover moment for fans of both the Mario and Star Fox franchises.

Glen Powell Announces Fox McCloud Role on Social Media

Glen Powell shared the exciting news himself, posting a teaser video on Instagram to confirm his involvement in the animated sequel. The announcement has sparked widespread buzz among gaming and film communities, as Glen Powell brings his charismatic on-screen energy to one of Nintendo’s most beloved space-faring characters.

For Glen Powell, this role represents another high-flying adventure following his breakout performance as a naval aviator in Top Gun: Maverick. Much like his character Fox McCloud—a skilled pilot from the Star Fox video game series—Glen Powell has proven he can handle action-packed roles with both intensity and charm.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Expands Its All-Star Voice Cast

Glen Powell joins an already stacked ensemble for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Returning voices include:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Charlie Day as Luigi

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

New additions alongside Glen Powell feature Donald Glover as Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., and Brie Larson as Rosalina. The inclusion of Fox McCloud—voiced by Glen Powell—signals Nintendo’s ambition to expand its cinematic universe beyond the Mushroom Kingdom, potentially laying groundwork for future crossover projects.

Why Glen Powell Was the Perfect Choice for Fox McCloud

Casting Glen Powell as Fox McCloud makes strategic sense on multiple levels. The actor’s proven box-office draw, combined with his experience in aerial action sequences, aligns perfectly with Fox’s identity as a daring intergalactic fighter pilot. Additionally, Glen Powell’s vocal range and charismatic delivery position him to bring both heroism and humor to the role—key traits for a character appearing in a family-friendly animated adventure.

Industry analysts note that Glen Powell’s involvement could help The Super Mario Galaxy Movie attract older audiences while maintaining strong appeal with younger fans, a balancing act crucial for the film’s broad commercial success.

What Fans Can Expect from Glen Powell’s Fox McCloud

While plot details remain under wraps, Glen Powell’s Fox McCloud is expected to play a pivotal role as Mario and Luigi venture into space. Eagle-eyed viewers already spotted Fox in a recent trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, hinting at action-packed sequences featuring the Star Fox team.

As production ramps up, all eyes are on Glen Powell to deliver a voice performance that honors the legacy of Fox McCloud while adding his own signature flair. With Glen Powell at the controls, fans can anticipate a dynamic, witty, and heroic portrayal worthy of the Star Fox legend.