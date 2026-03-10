Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph continue romance buzz with cozy stroll

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have been recently spotted enjoying a casual outing together in New York City, further fueling ongoing romance rumors between the two actors.

The pair stepped out in Manhattan on Sunday, March 8, where they were seen holding hands while strolling through the city streets. Both opted for relaxed, coordinated outfits, wearing sunglasses, brown jackets and jeans during their walk.

Speculation about a possible romance between the two began in November 2025, when they were seen dancing together at Broken Spoke, a popular dance hall in Austin, Texas, which is Powell’s hometown. The outing was captured in a TikTok video shared by a local college student, showing the actors swaying together with their arms around each other.

According to a source at the time, the pair looked “super cute together” and appeared happy while spending time with Powell’s mother, Cyndy Powell, who also joined them during the evening. The source added that both actors seemed comfortable on the dance floor and even showed off their two-stepping skills.

Since then, the two have been seen together on several occasions. Most recently, they were spotted leaving an event following the Golden Globe Awards in January. Powell had attended the ceremony after receiving a nomination for his role in the series Chad Powers.