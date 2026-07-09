Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph go public with their romance

Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell have officially confirmed their romance on social media. On Tuesday, July 7, the 37-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star went Instagram official with the 28-year-old Landman actress by sharing a collection of photos from their Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The couple’s social media debut featured a candid black-and-white picture of them kissing while Randolph smiled. Other photos in the post showed Randolph fully immersing herself in the holiday festivities—dancing at a crowded venue and playing golf, volleyball, and beer pong alongside Glen Powell and their friends. The Anyone But You star kept his caption brief, writing, “Hell of a Fourth.”

Romance rumors first began swirling in November 2025 when the pair was spotted dancing together at the historic Broken Spoke honky-tonk in Austin, Texas. A fan captured the moment on video, and TMZ later revealed that Glen Powell had previously invited Randolph to his Chad Powers wrap party a few months prior. In December, Us Weekly reported that the two had quietly begun dating in October, initially “just having fun” before things quickly “became more serious.”

Randolph recently opened up about navigating the public spotlight regarding her personal life during a January interview with InStyle. “I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate,” she remarked, adding, “How people perceive you publicly is not who you are.”

Since their holiday post, additional photos of the couple have surfaced, showing them holding hands and sharing affectionate moments while out and about in New York City.