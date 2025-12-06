Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph keeping romance in public's eyes

American actor Glen Powell and actress Michelle Randolph are taking their relationship to the next level.

According to multiple resources, they are “casually dating” after being seen in public several times, which has sparked romance speculations. Though their representatives haven’t confirmed the news.

The buzz around the couple escalated after the pair was seen enjoying a lively night out in Austin, Texas, in late November. Social media footage captured Powell wrapping his arms around Randolph as they danced together, even pulling off an impressive spin as surrounding couples looked on. Their relaxed chemistry fueled rumours that the two actors had grown closer offscreen.

Just weeks earlier, Randolph travelled to New York City to support Powell during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 15. The pair posed together in a group photo with Powell’s longtime friend and former roommate, Glee star Chord Overstreet.

Though Powell hasn’t commented on their relationship, Powell has previously addressed the intense scrutiny that followed his breakup with model Gigi Paris amid rumours of being involved with Sydney Sweeney. Powell clarified that he and Sweeney leaned into their chemistry purely for marketing purposes, denying any offscreen romance.

He recalled a guide from his co-star Tom Cruise, in Top Gun: Maverick, who advised him to “turn down the noise” and trust his instincts.

As Powell and Randolph continue to spend time together, their low-key dating phase has quickly become one of Hollywood’s newest talking points.