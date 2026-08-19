Glen Powell reportedly wants Sydney Sweeney reunion

A source who spoke to the National Enquirer has claimed that Glen Powell is excited to work with Sydney Sweeney again on television.

Variety reportedly mentioned that their 2023 romantic movie, Anyone But You, made an incredible $220 million at the worldwide box office, surpassing rival romantic comedies Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and The Lost City, featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

“Glen and Sydney decided a couple of years ago that they were not interested in pursuing a sequel” as they are “extremely difficult to pull off,” an insider shared, adding, “Still, Glen is persistently and consistently pinging Sydney and her team about finding a different project they could both work on.”

Sweeney’s beau, Scooter Braun, is uncomfortable with the 37-year-old Powell and their “insane connection” while filming, but Sweeney “isn’t showing much interest or urgency to get back to work with Glen,” the source acknowledges.

Sweeney embarrassed the 45-year-old Braun in late September by grinding on Powell at her space-themed 28th birthday party in Los Angeles, as previously reported by the Enquirer.

She raved to Variety about her former co-star a month later. “I love being with him,” she declared, adding, “Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another.”

The source is reported as saying, “Scooter has more of an influence on Sydney than anybody right now.” Be that as it may, Glen is a self-starter with his own reasonably successful side career as a writer and producer. If he wants to get back together with Sydney on-screen, it’s going to come down to him sitting down and writing something that is so good, she can’t say no to it!