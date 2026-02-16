Glen Powell reveals ‘jail’ prank he played on his sister with Joe Jonas

Glen Powell is looking back at what he calls the meanest prank he has ever pulled on a family member and it left his sister frantically searching jails across Georgia.

Speaking at a special screening of his new dark comedy How to Make a Killing in Los Angeles on February 14, Powell revealed that he once staged a fake arrest phone call with former co-star Joe Jonas to trick his younger sister, Leslie.

Powell, 37, explained that the prank involved technology that made the call appear to come from a jail.

“Joe figured out a way to get — I think it was on like Google Translate — for it to sound like a jail was calling my sister for a collect call, and so … my sister accepted the call, and I basically just pretended like Joe and I hit somebody in a golf cart and that we needed to be bailed out,” he shared.

According to Powell, his sister took the situation seriously and immediately began searching correctional facilities across Georgia to locate them.

“It was very sweet of her. It showed the dedication that my sister has to me, but I’m not going to do a mean prank on her like that again because she’s too sweet,” he added.

Glen Powell further added, “She did get me back. She was salivating to return that favor, I remember.”

Glen and Joe Jonas, 36, appeared together in the 2022 war film, Devotion, which also starred Jonathan Majors.

Leslie, 33, a musician and the youngest Powell sibling, is accomplished in the entertainment industry in her own right

How to Make a Killing will hit theaters on February 20.