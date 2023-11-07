Glenn Maxwell bags multiple records in miraculous Afghanistan chase

MUMBAI: Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday bagged multiple records with a double hundred, lifting Australia to edge-spirited Afghanistan by three wickets to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Set to chase 292, Australia found themselves in deep trouble as Afghanistan bowlers ran through their top and middle order to restrict them to 91/7 in the 19th over.

Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most outrageous knocks in ODI history 💪#CWC23 | #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/v8KGIKzNc6 — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2023

Coming out to bat at number six, Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock – aided by a couple of missed chances by Afghanistan fielders – and powered Australia to pull off an astounding victory with 19 balls to spare.

The right-handed batter put together an unbeaten and one-sided partnership with skipper Pat Cummins, who scored a responsible 12 runs. His 68-ball knock featured only one boundary.

Glenn Maxwell, who battled through cramps, smashed 21 boundaries and 10 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 201 in just 128 deliveries.

Records

Apart from the victory, the magnificent knock by the Aussie batter broke several records in the history of cricket.

Glenn Maxwell’s 201-run knock marked the first double century by an Australian batter in ODI cricket. The score smashed the record of former Aussie cricketer Shane Watson, who posted 185 runs in a match against Bangladesh in 2011.

He also become the first cricketer to score a double hundred in an ODI run chase.

The knock is also the highest individual score by an Australian batter in ODI World Cup.

Maxwell also becomes the first non-opener to score a double hundred in one-day internationals.

He also scored the fastest ODI double hundred which came in 128 balls in ODI World Cup.

The knock is also the highest individual score by a batter at No.5 position or below.

The 202-run partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins is Australia’s highest for the 8th wicket in ODIS, breaking the record of 138-run partnership between South Africa’s Andrew Hall and Justin Kemp.

The 584-run aggregate in the highest match aggregate involving Australia and Afghanistan in ODIs