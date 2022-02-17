Glenn Maxwell ‘shocked’ over wedding invites going viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is set to tie the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a private ceremony in Melbourne, Australia next month.

All-rounder cricketer of the Australian team, Glenn Maxwell, who will be marrying Indian-origin fiance Vini Raman in Melbourne, stumped by the fact that their Tamil wedding card has been doing rounds on social media.

The wedding card which got leaked on the internet was printed in Tamil, answering the questions of numerous fans if the marriage will be taking place as per Hindu traditions, or the couple will opt for the white wedding.

Indian Tamilian actor, Kasturi Shankar shared a picture of ‘Patrikai’ as well and questioned: “GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman… there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too?”.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

However, the cricketer isn’t quite happy with this public display. Speaking about it, Maxwell stated, “We’ve got to get extra security for the wedding now. It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately, the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends.”

“Next minute, it’s in pretty much every paper over there and I’m getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone. So that was a shock”, he further complaint.

It is pertinent to mention, Glenn and Vini, who is an Australia-based pharmacist, exchanged rings back in March 2020 after dating for a few years.

Moreover, the cricketer will be missing the Pakistan tour in March and the start of IPL 2022 due to his wedding.

Australian cricket team will land in Pakistan later this month for the historic tour. The three-match Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, while the ODIs are slated from March 29 to April 2.

