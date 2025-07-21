How to check if your login credentials compromised in global data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have confirmed the largest password leak in history, potentially compromising up to 16 billion login credentials, including usernames and passwords for numerous online services.

The breach, described as a “blueprint for mass exploitation” by Vilius Petkauskas of Cybernews, was uncovered by researchers who have been investigating the issue since early 2025.

The exposed data, which includes unique password combinations likely stolen by malware, affects a wide range of platforms, from social media and VPN services to developer platforms and government portals.

The leaked credentials are distributed across 30 datasets, some containing over 3.5 billion records each. This unprecedented exposure poses severe risks of identity theft, account hacking, and financial fraud, as passwords serve as the gateway to critical aspects of digital life, including email, banking, healthcare, and private communications.

The scale of the breach has heightened concerns in the cybersecurity community, with criminals now having dangerous access to a vast pool of sensitive information in the cybercriminal underground.

In response to such threats, tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta are urging users to adopt passkeys, a more secure alternative to traditional passwords. For those concerned about their data, several free tools are available to check for compromised credentials.

These include

Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), which allows users to check email addresses or passwords against a database of breaches;

Google Password Checkup, integrated into Google Chrome and Google accounts;

F-Secure Identity Theft Checker, which assesses risks of identity theft;

Mozilla Monitor, built into Firefox for breach monitoring;

Microsoft Edge Password Monitor, which flags compromised saved passwords.

If your credentials are found to be compromised, experts recommend immediate action:

change your passwords

log out of all devices, and use unique

strong passwords for each account.

Enabling two-factor authentication

using a password manager can further enhance security and simplify credential management.

As cyber threats continue to escalate, taking proactive steps is crucial to safeguarding personal information.