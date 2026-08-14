The world’s stocks jumped after investors adjusted their bets for borrowing costs in wake of surprisingly mild data from the U.S. Economically docile producer price inflation gave traders enough comfort that pricing is contained. The global stocks tied to those gains have driven benchmark stock indices to record peaks.

SP the broadest measure for American equities climbed 0.65% for the day at 7,798.99, which it touched in in today trading.

Nasdaq Nasdaq added 0.81% to 26,803.03, and Dow Jones Industrial Ave Rose 0.13% to 53,839.99, the least of the “Big Three.” Indexes across the globe were on a similar trajectory, with MSCIOE global stocks up 0.51%.

Source: FactSet Soothing Inflation Broadens the’ U S Federal Bank outlook The hot inflation reading the U S producer price index in July that reported little in the way of inflationary pressure it did not go up month on month that provided sufficient cause for global markets to decrease expectations for monetary tightening from the F ed s Sept.

Council meeting, F ord a Citibank analyst was quoted, as said investors push back predictions for how soon U.S rates will rise The outlook in U S Treasury and rate futures for whether Fed Councilmembers hold Fed interests the same rate at the next September Board of Directors meeting have pushed the probability down to approximately 65%, which have declined for about 50 prior to the data, and rates fell on Treasurys, helping shares rally .

Commodity Outlook Oil prices slide on weak demand, supply overhang Geopolitics aside, the value of the main U S commodity decreased more than 2%, burdened by both higher oil and product inventory volumes – and more international energy bodies’ down projections for demand oil O ff shore Chinese yuan has leveled at $6 74 against dollar near 3 5 year highs while Japanese prices fell by nearly percent relative to USD by the week’s end.

Photo by Shuto Aoi on Unsplash Long-Term Yields driven by AI build-out. So while bonds of shortest rates fell on Fed prospects, longest dated real yields are hovering around multi year highs in most major economies.

“Huge debt issuing by tech hyperscalers for the builds out that are on going including artificial” – or “AI infrastructure,” alongside other government spending, has led to more competitions for cash, and, therefore, costs associated with the nation ’s borrowing ’ s “longest dated financing is very strong for it now across the world,” she said of bond yields, she concluded.