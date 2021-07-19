Monday, July 19, 2021
Goat baby born with eight legs in India, photos go viral

KOLKATA: An unusual incident was reported in India’s West Bengal state where a goat gave birth to a kid with eight legs and two hips in the Parganas district.

A large number of locals gathered around the house to see the goat baby and called it a miracle while several pictures of the goat baby were made viral on social media.

Unfortunately, the baby goat did not survive long and died minutes after its birth on the morning of July 15 along with another normal baby goat.

According to the reports, the goat was born in the house of a woman named Saraswati Mondol, who has a handful of goats, cows and other pets.

The woman told the Indian media that it was the first time she saw something like that. She said that the baby goat died just five minutes after its birth, however, the mother and other baby were well.

