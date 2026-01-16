God of War Ragnarok just got an update — Fans might be surprised what changed

Santa Monica Studio has released a new update for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, marking the first patch for the game in nearly a year.

Since its launch in 2022, the studio has occasionally rolled out updates, most notably the 2023 Valhalla update and last year’s Anniversary patch. After the Anniversary patch, many fans assumed that work on the game had finally wrapped up. This latest update proves that Ragnarok is not entirely forgotten.

The new patch, version 6.06, is available only for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. It doesn’t bring any new content, gameplay changes, or bug fixes. Instead, the main purpose is to make the game compatible with Sony’s Power Saver mode.

This feature reduces the console’s power consumption when playing supported games, although it slightly lowers performance. Because not all games automatically support Power Saver, Santa Monica Studio had to release this patch to ensure that Ragnarok can take advantage of the new mode.

God of War Ragnarok Power Saver Mode

The patch allows God of War Ragnarok to run efficiently under Power Saver without affecting the core gameplay experience. Other first-party PlayStation games have already received similar updates over the past few months, and now God of War Ragnarok joins that list. The update is lightweight, and players can download it quickly, though there is no visible change in the game itself.

Given that no other adjustments were made in this update, it’s likely that this could be the last patch for Ragnarok—unless Sony introduces a new feature or update requiring further adjustments. For fans who have been eagerly watching for new content, this patch is more of a behind-the-scenes improvement than a major gameplay addition.

Still, it serves as a reminder that Santa Monica Studio is maintaining its PS5 library and supporting its games where needed. For now, the story, combat, and world of God of War Ragnarok remain exactly as players left them, but at least the game now runs smoothly with Power Saver mode.