Japanese film makes history with Oscar nomination

A Japanese monster epic made history on Wednesday, receiving the first-ever Oscar nomination for the 70-year-old franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The much-awaited nominations for the biggest awards night of the year, Oscars 2024, were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences yesterday morning, filled with surprises and snubs.

While the Academy continues to face ire for skipping some names in the nomination categories, it is surely a good time for one of the oldest and most popular Japanese Kaiju franchises, ‘Godzilla’ as it bagged the first-ever nod in the 70-year and 37-film history of the franchise, since its origin in 1954.

Toho’s latest Kaiju film ‘Godzilla Minus One’, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, has been nominated at the Oscars for the very first time in the Best Visual Effects category, also led by the helmer. It competes with biggies like ‘The Creator’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ in the category.

Pertinent to note here that the coveted nomination follows the record-breaking American release of ‘Minus One’, the first since ‘Shin Godzilla’ in 2016

Starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, Yuki Yamada Munetaka Aoki and Kuranosuke Sasaki, Yamazaki’s monster epic follows a former kamikaze pilot attempting to rebuild his life in a war-torn Tokyo following the end of World War II.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbie’s Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig snubbed in Oscar nominations