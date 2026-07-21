Godzilla vs. Kong star Kaylee Hottle dead at 18 after car crash

Kaylee Hottle, the breakthrough actress celebrated for her grounded, emotional turn as Jia in the “Godzilla vs. Kong” blockbuster franchise, has tragically passed away at age 18 following a car accident in Maryland.

The Terrible Details of the Wreckage

The tragic loss was confirmed early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2026, by her father, Joshua Hottle. In an emotional, nearly 23-minute American Sign Language (ASL) live stream on Facebook, Joshua broke down the heartbreaking turn of events:

The Crash: Kaylee was a passenger in a serious motor vehicle accident in Maryland.

The Aftermath: Paramedics airlifted her from the crash site, but upon arrival to the hospital, she experienced a cardiac arrest and was declared dead. Her father was notified and told her heart had stopped en route.

The Reaction: “That’s a flight I never would like to take,” Joshua said in his broadcast, as he flew from Texas to pick up her remains.

A Bright Light on the MonsterVerse Horizon

Raised in a deaf, multigenerational family in Texas after being born in Atlanta, Hottle became an early and vocal champion of deaf representation in media. Her career began in the commercial world before she landed the colossal break of her lifetime: Jia in the MonsterVerse.

She starred in:

Godzilla vs. Kong* (2021) as an orphaned deaf girl who formed a powerful connection with the immense ape King Kong and communicates with him using ASL, marking her film debut.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire* (2024) reprising her fan-favorite role and receiving critical acclaim, earning a Saturn Award nomination for “Best Younger Performer in a Film.”

Magnum P.I.* guest appearance.

As word of her passing spreads, fans and the deaf community have taken to social media to express their grief, honoring the young actress for her significant contribution to bringing visibility and emotional depth to one of the world’s largest film franchises.

Hottle’s unique performances offered a human touch to the digitally saturated MonsterVerse, showcasing her as a rare and vital talent who left us too soon.