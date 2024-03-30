Godzilla x Kong: New Empire box office collection day 1

‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ has made an impressive debut in India, earning close to Rs 14 crore on its opening day. This makes it one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the country, trailing only behind ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’.

The film achieved a double-digit opening, a milestone that eluded even ‘Crew’, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Despite facing competition from Indian releases like ‘Crew’ and ‘Aadujeevitham’ (also known as ‘The Goat Life’), ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ surpassed their earnings with a collection of Rs 13.80 crore.

Furthermore, it outperformed the opening day collections of ‘Mission Impossible 7’, which earned Rs 12.50 crore, and ‘Fast X’, which garnered around Rs 13 crore in India.

Receiving a glowing review from IndiaToday, the film was awarded 4 stars. The review praised the unexpected collaboration between Godzilla and Kong, highlighting the exhilarating climax and the thrilling battles between the iconic creatures.

Directed by Adam Wingard, ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ emerges as a formidable contender in the franchise and is highly recommended for viewers.