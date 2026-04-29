Gogglebox Couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle Split Amidst Show Departure and New Chapter

Gogglebox fans are reeling after learning that Scottish couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle have parted ways, just months after being axed from the popular Channel 4 show.

The duo, who joined Gogglebox in 2022, had been a fan favorite with their witty banter and relatable reactions to TV shows.

Their departure from the show was announced in July 2025, with Roisin sharing the news on TikTok, saying, “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa, Channel 4 have decided it’s time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26”.

Now, Roisin has hinted at the split on social media, sharing a series of photos with captions like “Table for 1 it is then girls!” and featuring an envelope labeled “an antidote for a broken heart”.

Fans have poured in with supportive messages, with one friend offering to join her for dinner, to which Roisin replied, “the only lover I need for real for real”.

Roisin and Joe had been living together, having recently moved into a new home, and their split comes as a shock to fans who had grown to love their on-screen chemistry.