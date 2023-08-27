31.9 C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Gohar Ejaz says Commerce Ministry devising a plan to boost exports

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries is devising a plan to boost the country’s exports by extending all-out support to the industry stakeholders, said caretaker minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ejaz.

A delegation of leading exporters called on the caretaker minister at the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association House in Lahore.

He urged the textile exporters to shift their focus on value-added products, including garments, to achieve eighty billion dollars export target.

Commerce and Industries Minister Gohar Ejaz assured them of providing comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s trade and investment officers stationed in various international missions.

He said the government has decided to establish Business Parks in major cities to boost economy of the country.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) report stated that the textile exports have fallen 15 percent to $16.51 billion.

As per details, textile exports have fallen 15 percent to $16.51 billion from $19.32bn in the previous fiscal year.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) report stated that a 13 percent decline was recorded in June 2023 as compared to June 2022. Whereas, June’s 2023 export figures stood at $1.48bn, compared to $1.71bn during the same month the previous year.

