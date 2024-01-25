Gohar Ijaz directs to upgrade all police stations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Federal Interior Minister on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to upgrade the police stations across Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The caretaker Federal Interior Minister, Gohar Ejaz, chaired a meeting today and after approving the Inspector General’s (IG) proposal, directed the relevant authorities to upgrade the police stations across the federal capital.

The interim minister conveyed his intention to personally inspect the progress of enhancement of all 24 police stations in Islamabad.

He emphasized the need for the police stations in Islamabad to be revamped into exemplary models, setting a standard for other cities across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that, yesterday, the Interim Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Interior, said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division today, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has assigned the additional portfolios to Gohar Ejaz with immediate effect.

The development came after Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti resigned from the federal cabinet and joined the PPP as electioneering picks up steam ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Sources claimed that Bugti had submitted his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Dec 13 “citing some personal reasons”, which the latter accepted.