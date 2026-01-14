Gohar Rasheed gushes over Kubra Khan’s ‘brilliant’ photography skills

Gohar Rasheed is clearly in awe of his wife Kubra Khan’s creative eye, and his latest Instagram post is proof.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Ae Dil actor shared a candid yet creative photograph captured by Kubra.

Gohar couldn’t stop praising what he called a “brilliant click,” leaving fans equally impressed by the thoughtful composition of the image.

“Now that’s a brilliant click captured by my wife @thekubism,” he qwrote in the caption.

Gohar Rasheed further added, “if you observe it closely the lens goes through the glass in the foreground capturing the reflection on the tv screen while I am building Lego standing behind her, WAH SHAMPY WAH.”

Kubra responded to her husband’s admiration with a shy comment, writing, “Hehe blushes,” which only added to the sweetness of the exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gohar Rasheed (@mirzagoharrasheed)

Fans also went gaga over the photo as one wrote, “like a painting!”

While another added, “Your wife is smart as hell and that panda onesie is too cute.”

“Really brilliant click,” added a third.

This isn’t the first time the couple has given fans a glimpse into their everyday life. Earlier, Gohar shared a series of heartwarming kitchen snaps showing Kubra smiling at him as he made tea.

“Clean shaven ‘trying’ to help her out in the kitchen. That’s how our day looks like when we are off from work,” he wrote at the time, with Kubra later chiming in to praise the tea.

Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan tied the knot last year with an intimate nikkah in Makkah on February 12. The couple later celebrated with pre-wedding festivities in Pakistan.