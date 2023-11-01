Gohar Rasheed confirms his relationship status with Kubra Khan

Seasoned actor Gohar Rasheed addressed his relationship status with showbiz diva and close friend Kubra Khan.

In a new interview on a private channel, actor Gohar Rasheed spilt his marriage plans and current relationship status with ‘best friend’ Kubra Khan.

When asked by an audience member about why the actor has not gotten married yet and if he plans to marry his best friend, actor Kubra Khan, as the ‘Friends’ characters, the ‘Ishqiya’ star clarified, “No, it is nothing like that.”

He continued, “Both Kubra and I have been clarifying this in all our interviews that there is no such relationship [between us]. She is like a family to me and I can take a bullet for her, but that doesn’t mean that every relationship has to end up in marriage for it to last long.”

“Sometimes you just have to let these relationships be as they are. So for now, both of us are not in that headspace, we are like very dear friends to each other, we respect and admire that space, we respect each other. She is my best friend,” Rasheed explained.

Furthermore, the actor also blamed Bollywood films for the stereotype that a boy and girl can never be only friends and would eventually fall in love with each other at some point. “Me and Kubra have been friends for 8 long years, so yeah, a guy and a girl can definitely stay friends,” he concluded.

In an earlier outing on Fahad Mustafa’s ‘The Fourth Umpire’, Khan also dispelled the dating rumours with the fellow celebrity and maintained that they are just great friends and a ‘boy and a girl can definitely be friends’.

It is pertinent to mention that Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan shared the screen space in last year’s Eid-al-Adha blockbuster ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.

