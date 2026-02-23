Gohar Rasheed reveals his struggles behind proposing Kubra Khan

Gohar Rasheed revealed how he convinced Kubra of his proposal.

During the Ramzan Transmission hosted by Rabia Anum and Danish Taimoor on a private TV channel, the Gohar revealed that Kubra initially refused the proposal. He further told that it took him almost a year to convince her. He also noted in a fun tone, “In ki mehrbani kay ye maan gaen”.

In one of the questions, Kubra revealed, “We were initially best friends and never thought about taking it as a relationship”. She further revealed, “When he proposed the idea, I was like, Kia matlab, you are my best friend”.

Khan further confessed in later days she realised, “it’s not who you can live with, it’s who you can’t live without, and I realise that I have gone with somebody I couldn’t live without”.

She quirkily added in the end, “And bus .. risk le liya”. She further said, “I think bhot ziada mehsoos hua tha k khamoshi hugae h bhot aur harcheez ajeeb lagna shuru hugae h realise hi bht payara hugia”.